Berko remain unbeaten for month of September as they go back to the top

Berkhamsted FC returned to the top of the Southern League Division One Central table after a decisive 3-0 away victory at Coleshill Town on Saturday.

An unchanged Berko side secured their sixth win in eight league outings and remain unbeaten.

The impressive Lewis Toomey netted a hat-trick for the second Saturday in succession to take his tally for the term to 11 goals.

The new combination of Toomey and Jonathan Lacey is causing defences plenty of problems and it took only six minutes for Berko to get in front on Coleshill’s artificial pitch. A sweeping move ended with a Lacey cross being met by a Toomey finish.

Berko went on to dominate the rest of the first-half but, frustratingly, could not add to their lead.

Lacey won a free-kick for The Comrades in the 73rd minute and substitute Josh Chamberlain’s cross was met by a Toomey header that deservedly doubled the lead.

In the closing minutes Toomey was booked but was then on hand to grab his sixth goal in two games with a strike from close range.

News later filtered through that previous table-toppers AFC Dunstable had conceded a late goal to lose 4-3 at home to Didcot Town, who Berko beat last week.

That result allowed Berko to re-take the summit.

It was a happy ending to the month of September, which saw Berko go undefeated. They have also not conceded a league goal and rattled in 14 of their own in the last four matches.

Last night (Tuesday) they were due to travel to Beaconsfield Town in the League Challenge Cup first round as the Gazette was going to press, and then host 10th-placed Thame United this Saturday.