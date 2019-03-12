Berko move to within a point of playoffs as they do the double over City

Berkhamsted FC got back to winning ways in the wind on Saturday when beating Cambridge City 2-0 away to complete a league double over the side and close to within a point of the playoffs.

Berko took an early lead through skipper Ryan Kinnane when a ball was not cleared from a corner and found him beyond the back post, where he did well to control the bouncing ball before swivelling to shoot past keeper Jamie Head.

Head then saved a low, long shot from Matt Bateman, who held off a few challenges. At the other end, Joel Gyasi got up well but headed wide before the break.

Berko got an early goal in the second-half with the home defence appealing in vain for offside. Jonathan Lacey ran through and slotted home to double the lead for the Comrades.

Ben Spaul had his best game since signing for Berko in a midfield battle with City’s star man Adam Watkins.

A Lacey header was saved from a fine cross as Berko looked to extend the lead.

Home skipper Ross Patterson crossed to the unmarked Max Booth but he headed over and Watkins got a fine shot on target but Berko keeper Xavi Comas-Leon tipped it over the bar.

After that spell of pressure, Dan Jones and Ashley Morrissey were able to come off the bench to resume their first-team places after long-term injuries as Berko saw out the game comfortably.

Berko were due to be back in action again last night (Tuesday) where they could get back into the playoff places if they could win at fifth-placed Bedford Town.

On Saturday Berko then travel to relegation-threatened Kidlington.