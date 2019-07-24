Berko in seventh heaven as their busy pre-season programme continues

Berkhamsted FC made the two-division gap tell on Tuesday night when they beat hosts Amersham Town 7-1 in their latest pre-season friendly.

The Comrades got off to a superb start against the SSML Division One outfit, netting five goals in a blistering opening 35 minutes at Spratley’s Meadow.

Will Summerfield was on fire and volleyed home at the back post to open the floodgates in just the first minute.

Jonathan Lacey proved to be a danger man and supplied a cross for Saul Williams to net his first goal since joining from Dunstable Town this summer.

Lacey again was the provider for Summerfield to net the third goal.

Summerfield completed his hat-trick with an unstoppable free-kick from 20 yards into the top corner to put Berko 4-0 ahead with only a quarter of the game gone.

Williams scored again, with that man Summerfield providing the ammunition as Berko went nap.

Amersham pulled one back with a shot that went in off the post before half-time.

In the second half, Berko added two more with a trialist substitute scoring and an own goal making up the final tally of seven goals.

With the game won, Berko took the chance to look at several more squad players .

Berkhamsted’s starting team: Xavi Comas, Steve Hatch, Danny Murphy, Max Farrelly, Ryan Kinnane, Darren Locke, Saul Williams, Ben Spaul, Lewis Toomey, Jonathon Lacey, Will Summerfield.

Berko were due to travel to Marlow last night (Tuesday) for another friendly, then visit Hemel Hempstead Town this Saturday.