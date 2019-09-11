Berko exit FA Cup but stay top in league

Berkhamsted FC were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first qualifying round stage on Saturday to a St Ives Town side from a division above, in a game where the referee became the centre of attention.

It was not a dirty game but the official issued double figures in yellow cards and his crucial decisions settled the match.

St Ives took the lead via a Charlie De’Ath header from a corner, but within a few minutes Berko were level when recent signee Marley Hamilton ran through and placed a shot past Martin Conway.

The winner came via a controversial penalty when Murphy was adjudged to have pulled the shirt of Tom Wood and Seymour-Shove converted the spot-kick.

In midweek Berko drew 0-0 away at Aylesbury United’s Chesham base as both sides preserved their unbeaten league runs. Berko moved top after the point.