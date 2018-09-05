Berko cracked by Kempston

Berkhamsted went down 3-0 at Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

Kempston made a dream start, going in front in the first five minutes. Ben Shepherd’s deep corner found Robbie Goodman who had come up for it and firmly headed home unmarked to give Rovers the led.

The hosts’ Ben Acquaye then broke on the left but his shot went across the face of the goal to safety.

At the other end Mileno Sanches fired over the bar for Berko and Matt Bateman could not quite connect with a ball across the goal from Courtney Massay, but chances were few and far between for the visitors.

Midway through the first-half Kempston had a slice of good fortune to double their lead. A shot from Shane Bush looked to be off-target but was deflected into the net off Gooodman, who claimed it as his second goal of the game.

Rovers were worth their 2-0 lead at the interval as Berko struggled with Bateman on his own up front and the Comrades were out-muscled in midfield.

Ryan Young came on for the second-half and Berko improved possession-wise but were still not testing the home keeper.

Acquaye had a goal disallowed for offside and Ty Deacon beat Berko keeper James Weathrill with a shot that came back off the upright. Acaquaye then put another shot across the goal for Rovers

Berko then earned a corner which was not cleared and Jack Stevens was first to the loose ball but Martin Conway saved his shot.

During injury time, Shepherd hit a third goal for the Walnut Boys after Berko were unable to stop Nathan Tshikona, who got through several challenges.

There was still time for Bateman to drag another shot across goal after being played in by Stevens who had dribbled through from midfield.

The reverse leaves Berko in 13th place in the Evo-Stik South Division One Central table after four games.

On Saturday Berko face their third consecutive away tie in the FA Cup. They had to wait until last night (Tuesday)to see whether they face Witham Town or Coggeshall Town in the first preliminary round.

Next Tuesday, September 11, Berko then host Essex Senior League outfit Hoddesdon Town in a Herts Charity Shield tie, with the winners being at Hadley in the next round.

Berko v Rovers: Weatherill, Towell, D Jones, Stevens, Kinnane, Folarin, Massay, Ball (Coughlan), M Bateman, Summerfield (Campbell), Sanches (Young). Subs not used: Mannion, Anthony.

Berko’s development team started their season on Saturday by going top of the table with a 7-1 home win over Ampthill Town. Shaun Stevens led the way with a hat-trick and the four other scorers were Kai Stonell, George Mitchell Gears, Matt Lee and new signing from Tring, Colm Parrott.

The under-18s also opened their season with a home win 2-1 over Tring Athletic with goals from Nabil Seodi and Jay Mullholland.