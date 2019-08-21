Berkhamsted zoom to top of early-season table after 4-0 win

Rip-roaring Berkhamsted FC shot to the top of the early BetVictor Southern League Division One Central table after beating Bedford Town 4-0 last night (Tuesday).

Two goals in the opening 15 minutes at Broadwater knocked the stuffing out of The Eagles, who made the play-offs last term.

It has become a familiar story since the summer of Jonathan Lacey setting up Lewis Toomey to net and the duo combined again last night to set up the first goal by Toomey.

A free-kick from the training ground saw Lacey curl the ball around the defensive wall for the second goal, despite the Bedford keeper getting a hand to it.

Bedford never recovered from the early goals, there only close effort being a first-half shot hitting the bar from a free-kick by Ben Ford, but otherwise they did not threaten with comfortable saves being made of any other shots.

At the railway end a long snap-shot from Toomey went close and Bedford keeper Aaron Dillon saved good shots from Toomey and Lacey to keep the score down.

Max Farrelly marked his return from suspension by getting a goal in the psychologically vital period just before half-time. He was first to react when a ball came off the post and fired home on 43 minutes.

A three-goal lead at half-time did not look out of place with all the Berko players winning their personal battles and the team showing good energy to put Bedford under pressure when they had the ball.

The visitors brought on two substitutes at the interval in a bid to rescue something from the game and it was surprising that there was only one goal in the second-half.

Farrelly cleared a bounce-up ball to give Bedford the ball but the visitors’ right-back made such a hash of controlling it that he was robbed by Lacey, who dribbled into the penalty area and shot from an acute angle to make it 4-0.

Lacey later beat a couple of defenders before Dillon saved his shot.

An effort from Berko substitute Kingsley Eshwun went along the goal line but nobody arrived to apply the finishing touch as the hosts nearly added a fifth.

The Bank Holiday Weekend now brings two away games for The Comrades.

This Saturday they visit Vale Farm to play SSML Premier Division side Wembley FC in the preliminary round of the FA Cup. If it ends as a draw, the replay will be ten days’ later on Tuesday, September 3.

On Bank Holiday Monday it will be a Hertfordshire derby with Berko making the short trip to Welwyn Garden City in the league (3pm kick-off) as they try to preserve their 100 per cent winning start.

Welwyn also boast a perfect record, having recorded a 3-1 away victory at Biggleswade last night, following their 2-1 home triumph over Wantage Town in the season-opener on Saturday.

Berkhamsted line-up v Bedford Town: Xavi Comas, Daniel Akubuine, Danny Murphy (Cameron Brooks), Max Farrelly (Josh Chamberlain), Ryan Kinnane, Steve Hatch, Saul Williams, Ben Spaul, Lewis Toomey (Kingsley Eshun), Jonathan Lacey, Lee Stobbs.