Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

With the league season winding down, the latest set of crunch BSFL results in the past seven days were as follows:

Last Wednesday, May 9:

Division One:

Potten End Sunday 2 (unknown scorers) Robin Hood 3 (Lee Stewart, Tom Gillespie, 2).

Last Thursday, May 10:

Premier Division:

Magpies ‘91 4 (Ryan Welsh, 2, Miles Baxter, Paul Hyde) Gossoms End 0.

Division One:

Boxmoor 5 (Zac Booth, 2, Dan Cotterell, Edward Shaw, own goal) Hemel Tudors 4 (unknown scorers).

Sunday, May 13:

Premier Division:

Magpies ‘91 v The Gade – home win, walkover.

Division One:

George & Dragon 3 (Matt Long, Elliot Burr, Ian Final) Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Rob Hopkins).

Potten End Sunday v Boxmoor – home win, walkover.

Sporting Oddfellows v Robin Hood – postponed.

Southill United v Box Athletic – away win, walkover.

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 8 (Joe Kemp, 3, Sam Conroy, John Duncan, Ricky Shepherd, Harry Smith, Matt Bunce) The Midland 1 (Matt Dyble).

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 1 (Brad Hedges) GB Precision 3 (Charlie Rance, 2, Ryan Sewell).

Bowman Athletic 4 (unknown scorers) Last Hurragh 3 (Marc Biswell, 2, Karl Lynne).

Landrovers 6 (Pat Rushton, 2, James Wallman, 2, Jack Dobby, own goal) Old Amersham 7 (Calum Mapley, 2, Nathan Hart, Marcus Furneaux-Harris, Max Damery, Mikey Chapman, Fergus Morris).

n The final league tables for all of the BSFL leagues will be published in a future edition.

n With special thanks to Kev Watts for all of his reports this season, keeping track of all the scores and scorers, wherever possible.