Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

It’s getting down to crunch time in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League with just 13 days to go before the end of the season.

The 2017/18 is slightly longer than usual due to the spells of bad weather earlier this year, with the closing date for matches being Friday, May 15.

This week’s results were as follows;

Last Wednesday:

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Joe Kemp, Craig Anscombe, own goal) Olly’s Athletic 1 (Allan Jenkins).

Landrovers 3 (Phil Halsey, Pat Rushton, Ben Headland) Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 10 (Alex Kinsley, 2, Chris Pearson, 2, Lyall Whitmarsh, 2, Jack Stapleton, Shaun Owens, Brad Hedges, Sam Berry).

Last Thursday:

Division One:

George & Dragon 1 (Matt Deegan) Robin Hood 1 (Tom Gillespie).

Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Josh Gilbey) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 5 (Woods Mullan, 2, Lee Richards, 2, Josh Blake).

Sunday:

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup final:

Magpies ‘91 6 (Joe Brittain, 2, Dan Duncan, 2, Paul Hyde, Ryan Welsh) The Gade 2 (unknown scorers).

Division One:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 5 (Dan Lee, 2, Sonny French, Chris Armorgie, Woods Mullen) Robin Hood 1 (Matt Brace).

Boxmoor 2 (unknown scorers) Box Athletic 9 (Aaron Hebborn, 3, Conor Masterson, 3, Ross Jenkins, Shaq Addo, Cameron Territt).

George and Dragon 7 (Archie White, 3, Charlie Brookes, 2, Ashley Felstead, Josh Denham) The Goat 1 (Luke Kelly).

Potten End Sunday 3 (Shawn Hunter, 2, Stuart Meaney) Hemel Tudors 4 (Marcus Tower, 2, Jordan Pearson, Brendan Hansen).

Division Two:

Chesham Athletic 6 (Martin Severino, 2, Tom Ford, Dale Smith, Paul Neave, Ryan Smith) Hemel Harriers 0.

GB Precision 10 (Connor Lock 4, Ryan Knapp, 2, Ryan Sewell, Adam Smith, Mick Harvey, own goal) Bowman Athletic 0.

Landrovers 8 (Pat Rushton, 4, Dan Lee, 2, Ben Headland, Phil Halsey) Last Hurragh 1 (Dillon Edmond).

Old Amersham 3 (Nathan Hart, 2, Marcus Furneaux-Harris) Olly’s Athletic 2 (Charlie Monk, Rob Jackson).

The Midland 3 (James Willoughby, James French, Chris Chance) Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 1 (Brad Hedges).