Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

The Berkhamsted Sunday Football League is winding its way to the conclusion of the season.

This week’s results were as follows:

Wednesday

Division One:

George & Dragon 2 (Leo Smith, 2) Box Athletic 1 (Aaron Hebborn).

Thursday

Division Two:

GB Precision 4 (Charlie Rance, 2, Connor Lock, Scott Bullock) Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (own goal).

Sunday

BSFL Senior Cup Final:

Flaunden 3 (Alex Thompson, George Loosley, James Towell) The Gade 1 (Charlie Martindale).

Premier Division:

Greenacres II 0 Magpies ‘91 3 (Harry Loakes, 2, Mike Lathe).

Division One:

Box Athletic 1 (George Head) Hemel Tudors 8 (Marcus Tower 3, James Bundy, 2, Paul Lelliot, Jordan Wagner, Mitchell Eldridge).

Boxmoor 1 (unknown scorer) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 7 (Sonny French, 3, Josh Blake, Connor Church, Lee Richards, Chris Armorgie

Potten End Sunday 5 (Matt Lowman, 2, Ned Ozkasim, Shawn Hunter, Lee Talbot) George & Dragon 4 (Matt Long, 2, Josh Denham, 2).

Robin Hood 4 (Tom Gillespie, Lewis Taylor, Lee Stewart, Dom Banks) Jam United 0.

The Goat 2 (Scott Cook, Peter Carter) Woodhall Wanderers 4 (Ryan Taylor, 4).

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Alex Kinsley, 3, Tom O’Malley) Berkhamsted Athletic 4 (Sam Conroy, 2, Joe Kemp, Liam Gavin).

Black Horse 2 (Liam Kaley, Sean Micallef) Last Hurragh 1 (unknown scorer).

Chesham United 9 (Jason Duncan, 2, Dale Smith, 2, Jim Eames, James Daly, Martin Severino, Tom Ford, 2) Olly’s Athletic 1 (Alan Jenkins).

GB Precision 8 (Charlie Rance 4, Ben Ainsworth, Craig King, Ryan Sewell, Connor Lock) The Midland 3 (unknown scorers).

Landrovers 3 (Louis Miller, Ben Headland, own goal) Bowman Athletic 3 (unknown scorers).