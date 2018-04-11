Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

As well as the regular league programme, there was an exciting cup final clash for the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League at the weekend.

The results were as follows:

Chesham and District Charity Cup final:

Magpies ‘91 4 (unknown scorers) The Riverside FC 3.

AET (90 minutes 3-3) Magpies win 4-1 on penalties.

BSFL Junior Cup Final:

Chesham Athletic v GB Precision – postponed.

Premier League:

Doves United v Flaunden – cancelled.

Maclay Sports 2 (Peter Hay, Ben O’Connor) The Gade 0.

Division One:

Box Athletic 1 (George Head)Berkhamsted Tornadoes 3 (Conor Blake, Sam Copson, Connor Church).

George and Dragon 2 (Leo Smith, 2) Sporting Oddfellows 2 (Greg Goodchild, Sam Mitchell).

Hemel Tudors 3 (Dean Roper, Brendan Hansen, Jordan Wagner) Jam United 0.

There was a double-header clash between Robin Hood and Woodhall Wanderers.

Robin Hood 1 (Tom Gillespie) Woodhall Wanderers 0.

Woodhall Wanderers 0 Robin Hood 1 (Lewis Taylor).

The Goat 4 (David Bayliss, Luke Kelly, Tom Cullen, Ian George) Potten End Sunday 3 (Tom Whiddett, 2, Josh Henderson).

Division Two:

Black Horse 2 (Peter Jobes, Ben Mack) The Midland 4 (James Willoughby, 2, Brad Willoughby, Chris Chance)

Bowman Athletic 2 (unknown scorers) Berkhamsted Athletic 5 (Ricky Shepherd, Matt Bunce, Johnny Lewis, Craig Anscombe, own goal).

Hemel Harriers 0 Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Jake Hosier, 2, Jack Stevens, Alex Kinsley).

Landrovers 2 (Louis Miller, Simon Sparkes) Ollys Athletic 3 (Kirrin Taylor, 2, Charlie Monk).

Last Hurragh 5 (Conor Clarke, 3, Dillon Edmund, Karl Lynne) Old Amersham 9 (Marcus Furneaux-Harris, 4, Nathan Hart, 4, Fergus Morris).