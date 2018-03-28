Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores and scorers

It was a busy programme of cup and league games for the sides of the Berkhamsted Sunday League at the weekend.

Flaunden came agonisingly close to breaking Skew Bridge’s stranglehold on the Herts Sunday Senior Cup at The County Ground in Letchworth.

They pushed the current holders all the way but just came up short, losing 2-1 in extra time.

The game was played in a great spirit with both teams putting their bodies on the line in a fiercely competitive match.

For Skew Bridge, it was their fifth Senior Cup on the bounce.

See the full match report, bottom, left.

Herts FA Sunday Senior Cup semi-final:

Skew Bridge 2 Flaunden 1 (Matt Bateman).

AET (90 minutes 1-1).

BSFL Senior Cup semi-final:

Greenacres II 1 (Ray Wood) The Gade 4 (Lewis Bowers, Liam James, Dan Fielding, 2).

BSFL Intermediate Cup semi-final:

Robin Hood 3 (Lee Stewart, Garry Barr, Dexter Franklin-Beck) Potten End Sunday 4 (Matt Lowman, Alfie Mullan, 2, Josh Henderson).

AET (90 minutes 3-3).

Premier Division:

Gossoms End 1 (Josh Chamberlain) Maclay Sports 4 (Yusef Seodi, Andy Cooper, Luke Lincoln, Kyle Lincoln).

Magpies 91 v Doves United – postponed.

Division 1:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 3 (Conor Blake, Woods Mullan, own goal) Hemel Tudors 2 (Jordan Wagner, Marcus Tower).

Box Athletic 4 (Conor Masterson, Aaron Hebborn, Reece Elbourn, own goal) The Goat 1 (Pete Carter).

Boxmoor v Southill United - home win walkover.

Sporting Oddfellows 0 George & Dragon 2 (Archie White, Tom Burgin).

Division 2:

Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Ricky Shepherd) Landrovers 2 (Pat Rushton, 2).

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 1 (Matt Collier) Bowman Athletic 1 (unknown scorer).

Black Horse 1 (unknown scorer) Hemel Harriers 0.

Last Hurragh 4 (Dillon Edmund, 2, Kenny Harrington, Marc Biswell) Chesham Athletic 1 (Paul Neave).

Old Amersham 2 (Nathan Hart, Stuart Mikes) GB Precision 2 (Charlie Hebborn, Shaun Hayes).

Ollys Athletic 4 (Kirrin Taylor 2, Luke Wildig, Jamie Cumberbatch) The Midland 2 (unknown scorers).