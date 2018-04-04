Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores

There was some exciting cup and league action at the weekend.

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup semi-final:

Magpies ‘91 6 (Joe Brittain, Ryan Welsh, Dan Duncan, Miles Baxter, Wayne Jackson, Mike Lathe) Woodhall Wanderers 0.

Division One:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 3 (Conor Blake, 2), Jamie Hatchett 1 Sporting Oddfellows (unknown scorer).

Potten End Sunday 3 (Arram Mansouri-Marsh, Alfie Mullan, James Durrant) Jam United 1 (James Lee).

Robin Hood vs Southill United – postponed.

Division Two:

Chesham Athletic 4 (Tom Ford, Jason Duncan, Dale Smith, Adam Jamieson) Old Amersham 1 (Jack Grant).

Ollys Athletic 1 (Luke Wildig) GB Precision 5 (Charlie Rance, 3, Craig King, own goal).