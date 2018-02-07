Berkhamsted Sunday league latest scores

Results from the Berkhamsted Sunday Football league from this past weekend.

Herts FA Sunday Junior Cup quarter final:

Bushey Rangers 6 Berkhamsted Athletic 4 (Ricky Shepherd, Matt Bunce, Joe Kemp, Craig Anscombe).

After extra time, 4-4 on 90 minutes).

BSFL Senior Cup first round, second leg:

Gossoms End 0 The Gade 3 (Jack Johnson, 2, Arnold Adzahoe).

Premier Division:

Magpies ‘91 v Flaunden – postponed.

Division One:

Box Athletic 3 (Aaron Hebborn, Freddie Hudson, own goal)Boxmoor 2 (Zac Booth, own goal).

George and Dragon v Robin Hood – postponed.

Jam United 5 (Keii Roberts, 2, Nick Reynolds, Tom Callingham, Robbie Kaine) Southill Utd 3 (unknown scorers).

Sporting Oddfellows 1 (Matt Mitchell) Hemel Tudors 3 (Marcus Tower, 2, Jordan Wagner).

The Goat 0 Berkhamsted Tornadoes 6 (Matt Baxter, Lee Richards, Zac Daniels, Chris Armorgie, Sam Copson, Woods Mullen).

Woodhall Wanderers 0 Potten End Sunday 2 (Josh Henderson, 2).

Division Two:

Chesham Athletic 0 Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 3 (Alex Kinsley, 2, Jake Hosier).

GB Precision 3 (Ryan Knapp, Daniel Devine, Craig King) Hemel Harriers 0.

Landrovers v Last Hurragh – postponed.

Ollys Athletic 1 (Stephen Kilner) Black Horse 5 (David Goss 4, Olly Deste).

The Midland 2 (Andy Roberts, 2) Old Amersham 5 (Marcus Furneaux-Harris, 3, Fergus Morris, Dan Sanderson).