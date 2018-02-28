Berkhamsted Sunday league latest results and scorers

There were just a handful of games which survived the frozen temperatures at the weekend in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League.

Six league and cup games featuring the BSFL teams had to be postponed due to the icy playing services across the area.

Herts FA Sunday Senior Cup semi-final:

Flaunden v Markyate (Sunday) – postponed.

BSFL Junior Cup semi-final:

GB Precision 2 (Ryan Knapp, Craig King) Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 2 (Matt Collier, Michael Dance).

After extra time 1-1, GB Precision win 4-3 on penalties.

Premier Division:

Doves United v Gossoms End – postponed.

Greenacres II v Magpies 91 –postponed.

The Gade 4 (Jack Johnson, Charlie Martindale, Lewis East, Colum Ginger) Maclay Sports 3 (Peter Hay, Andy Cooper, Sonny Norman).

Division One:

Boxmoor v Hemel Tudors – postponed.

Jam Utd 0 Sporting Oddfellows 0.

Potten End Sunday 1 (unknown scorer) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Dan Lee, Lee Richards).

The Goat v Robin Hood – postponed.

Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Kieran Hopkins) Southill United 2 (unknown scorers).

Division Two:

Black Horse 2 (Liam Kayley, 2)Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Ben Darby, Matt Bunce, 2).

Hemel Harriers 3 (Sean Gray, Ben Knight, 2) Last Hurragh 5 (Kenny Harrington, Dillon Edmund, Connor Clark, 3, debut hat-trick from 16-year-old Clark).

Old Amersham 2 (Bradley Lodge, Stu Mikes) Bowman Athletic 4 (unknown scorers).

Ollys Athletic v The Midland – postponed.