Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results and scorers

There were some cracking league and cup ties involved the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League teams at the weekend.

Chesham & District Charity Cup semi-final:

Magpies ‘91 4 (Dan Vegas-Holt, Ryan Welsh, Mike Lathe, Charlie Walker) King George V 2.

BSFL Junior Cup semi-final:

Black Horse 0 Chesham Athletic 6 (Graham Comper, Nick Gallagher, penalty), Jason Duncan, Dale Smith, Tom Finch, James Daley).

Premier Division:

Greenacres II 0 Flaunden 5 (George Loosely, 3, Matt Bateman, Ryan Anthony).

The Gade 1 (Arnold Adzahoe)Doves United 5 (Adiel Mannion, 2, Steph Owen-Edwards, Callum Wakefield, Ryan Laville).

Division One:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 7 (Dan Lee, 3, Lee Richards, 2, Woods Mullen, 2) Southill United 2 (unknown scorers).

Hemel Tudors v Jam Utd – postponed.

Potten End Sunday 2 (Ben Durrant, Ned Ozkasim)Box Athletic 1 (own goal).

Robin Hood 2 (Dexter Franklin-Beck, Lewis Taylor) George and Dragon 2 (Ashley Felstead, Charlie Brooks).

The Goat 3 (Ben Picton, Pete Carter, Andy Macintosh) Boxmoor 8 (Tom Shaw, 2, Zac Booth, 2, Christian Hough, Colin Gower, Haydn Cassidy, James Storkey).

Woodhall Wanderers 4 (Ben Jackson, 2, Ryan Taylor, 2) Sporting Oddfellows 2 (James Hewitt, Steve Hulme).

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 5 (Jonjo Hurley, Ricky Shepherd, Craig Anscomb, Matt Bunce, 2) Bowman Athletic 3 (unknown scorers).

GB Precision 4 (Craig King, 4) Landrovers 0.

Last Hurragh 4 (Dillon Edmund, 2, Lavvi Zgimbau, own goal) Olly’s Athletic 6 (Nick Jackson, Charlie Monk, Luke Wildig, 2, Kirrin Taylor, 2).

Old Amersham 3 (Olly Bowden, Tom Brice, 2)Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Jake Hosier, 4).

The Midland 1 (Ryan Chichester, penalty) Hemel Harriers 3 (Mike Gray, Aaron Moriarty, Ben Knight).