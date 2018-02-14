Berkhamsted Sunday league latest results and scorers

There were a host of close and high-scoring games in the Berkahmsted Sunday League this past weekend, especially in Division Two.

There was also a smattering of postponed games as the wet weather continues to disrupt the schedules.

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup fourth round:

Doves United v Boxmoor – postponed.

Jam United 1 (Keii Roberts, pen) Woodhall Wanderers 2 (Kieran Hopkins, Robert Woods).

Magpies ‘91 v George & Dragon – postponed.

The Gade 3 (Jack Johnson, 2, Charlie Martindale) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 1 (Sonny French).

BSFL Senior Cup first round, second leg:

Maclay Sports v Greenacres II – postponed.

Premier Division:

Gossoms End 1 (Drew Macfarlane) Flaunden 3 (Luke Marsh, James Towell, 2).

Division One:

Robin Hood v Box Athletic – postponed.

Southill United 3 (unknown scorers) The Goat 1 (Pete Carter).

Sporting Oddfellows 1 (Rob Sweetman) Potten End Sunday 3 (Olly Sawyer, Shawn Hunter, Matt Lowman).

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 8 (Alex Kinsley, 4, Jack Stevens, Billy Stevens, Ross Adams, Chris Pearson) Black Horse 3 (David Goss, 2, Kieran Smith).

Bowman Athletic 0 GB Precision 6 (Craig King, 3, Adam Smith, Matt Hiscock, Scott Bullock).

Chesham Athletic 3 (Dale Smith, Tom Morley, Tom Ford) Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Matt Bunce).

Hemel Harriers 1 (Mike Gray) Old Amersham 1 (Marcus Furneaux-Harris).

Landrovers v Olly’s Athletic – postponed.

Last Hurragh 2 (Connor Clark, Marc Biswell) The Midland 3 (Dave Sitkowski, Andy Roberts, James Willoughby).