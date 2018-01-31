Search

Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results and scorers

The latest league and cup results from the weekend for Berkhamsted Sunday Football League sides.

Herts FA Sunday Junior Cup quarter-final:

Bushey Rangers v Berkhamsted Athletic – postponed and re-arranged for this Sunday.

Berks and Bucks FA Sunday Junior Trophy fourth round:

Maclay Sports 4 (Peter Hay, Dean Gavin, David Hay, Adam Cowland) The Riverside (Wycombe) 5.

Premier Division:

Gossoms End 1 (Will Brookman Magpies ‘91 6 (Mike Lathe 2, Joe Brittain, 2, Christian Deste, Ali Horner).

Greenacres II 5 (Rhys Stonebank, 3, Will ‘Brian, Jack Wood) Doves United 1 (Tyler Smith).

Division One:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Mike Armorgie, Jamie Hatchett) Boxmoor 3 (Tom Shaw, Mark Purdy, Paul Bryson).

Box Athletic 0 Sporting Oddfellows 0.

Hemel Tudors 7 (Marcus Tower, 5, Jack Burrows, Jordan Wagner) Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Jack Mortimer).

Jam United 2 (Keii Roberts, Matt Goddard) The Goat 3 (Alex Parkinson, Luke Kelly, 2).

Robin Hood 3 (Ross Merson, Lewis Taylor, Garry Barr) Potten End Sunday 3 (Tom Whiddett, Ben Durrant, Scott Gungadoo).

Southill Utd 6 (unknown scorers) George and Dragon 2 (Ian Final, 2).

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Alex Kinsley, Shaun Owens, Jack Stapleton, Tom ‘Malley) Last Hurragh 1 (Dillon Edmund).

Black Horse 2 (Alex Jones, 2) Bowman Athletic 1 (unknown scorer).

GB Precision 2 (Josh Fossey, Craig King) Chesham Athletic 1 (Dale Smith).

Hemel Harriers 2 (Ben Knight, Charlie Rance) Landrovers 1 (Oli Limb).

Olly’s Athletic 3 (Matt Durrant, Ryan Heitt, Luke Hart) Old Amersham 2 (Marcus Furneaux-Harris, Bradley Lodge).