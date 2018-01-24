Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results and scorers

Only a handful of games survived the snow and icy condition at the weekend in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League (BSFL).

One of the higher-profile casualties came in the Berks and Bucks FA Sunday Junior Trophy when the highly-anticipated third-round clash between Maclay Sports and The Riverside (Wycombe) had to be res-scheduled due to the inclement conditions.

An entire slate of Premier Division matches were wiped out, while only one match survived in Division One:

Hemel Tudors 11 (Marcus Tower, 7, Jack Burrows, 2, Jake Glasheen, Dean Roper) The Goat 4 (Luke Kelly, 2, Ben Picton, Tom Cullen).

There was slightly more success in Division Two, with a quartet of fixtures making the grade:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 12 (Alex Kinsley, 3, Shaun Owens, 2, Jake Hosier, 2, Matt Collier, Michael Norman, Chris Pearson, Michael Dance, Lyall Whitmarsh) Hemel Harriers 3

(Aaron Moriarty, 2, Charlie Rance).

Chesham Athletic 0 Black Horse 2 (David Goss, 2).

Old Amersham 0 Landrovers 4 (Ben Headland, 2, Ben Knights, 2).

Olly’s Athletic 3 (Dean Colby, Tyrone Hope, Matt Durrant) Berkhamsted Athletic 6 (Ricky Shepherd, 3, Matt Bunce, Harry Newbegin, Joe Kemp).