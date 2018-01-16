Search

Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results and scorers

The latest results and scorers for the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League from the past weekend.

Herts FA Sunday Senior Cup quarter-final:

Flaunden 3 (James Towell, Matt Bateman, Aaron Wilson) Reed Rangers 2.

Herts FA Sunday Intermediate Cup fourth round:

Potten End Sunday 1 (Alfie Mullan) Apollo 3.

BSFL Senior Cup 1st round, first leg:

Greenacres II 4 (Rhys Stonebank, 2, Jack Wood, William O’Brian) Maclay Sports 3 (Luke Lincoln, 2, Troy Birch).

Magpies ‘91 2(Dan Duncan, Miles Baxter) 2 Doves United 1 (Jordan Fredricks).

The Gade 7 (Jack Johnson, 2, Arnold Adzahoe, 2, Jamie Hall, Karl Thomas, Alumie Jack) Gossoms End 1 (Seb Smith).

BSFL Division One:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 3 (Woods Mullen, 2, Josh Blake) George and Dragon 1 (Archie White, penalty).

Box Athletic 1 (Ryan Jeffries)Jam United 2 (Keii Roberts, 2, one a penalty).

Robin Hood 4 (Tom Gillespie, 2, Lewis Taylor, Lee Stewart)Boxmoor 3 (Tom Shaw, 2, James Storkey).

Southill United 3 (unknown scorers) Hemel Tudors 2 (Marcus Tower, 2).

Sporting Oddfellows 3 (Steve Hulme, 2, Jordan Ashmore) Woodhall Wanderers 3 (Reece Phillips, 2, Alex Jackson).

BSFL Division Two:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 9 (Alex Kinsley, 3, Kane Axten, 2, Brad Hedges, Matt Collier, Michael Norman, Billy Stevens) Ollys Athletic 1 (Chris Jackson).

GB Precision 2 (Kirrin Taylor, 2) Black Horse 3 (David Goss, Liam Kaley, Alex Jones).

Hemel Harriers 0 Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Matt Bunce, 3).

Last Hurragh 4 (Kenny Harrington, Jacob Mwenda, Dillon Edmund, 2) Bowman Athletic 3 (unknown scorers).

Old Amersham 1 (Fergus Morris) Chesham Athletic 4 (Dale Smith, 3, Adam Jameson).

The Midland 3 (Ryan Chichester, Chris Chance, Jordan Martin) Landrovers 1 (Stuart Garnham).