Berkhamsted Sunday league latest results

There was a bevy of cup games as well as league action in the BSFL on Sunday.

The game of the day was probably in Division 2 with The Midland triumphing over Greenacres II Reserves 9-8.

Chris Chance bagged a double hat-trick for Midland while Scott Bangerte hit a remarkable seven goals for Greenacres.

The results from Sunday:

Herts FA Sunday Junior Cup 3rd round:

GB Precision 0 Bushey Rangers (Sunday) 2.

Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Dan Sexton, Johny Lewis, Ricky Shepherd) Landrovers 2 (Louis Miller, 2).

Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Junior Trophy 3rd round:

Maclay Sports 1 (David Hay)Wycombe Marsh 0.

Chesham & District Charity Cup 2nd round:

Magpies ‘91 7 (Dan Vegas-Holt, 4, Charlie Knibb, Chris Pearcy, Toby Francis) AFC Liberal 1.

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup 2nd round:

Hemel Athletic 3 (Rob Gallagher, Ash Addison, Lewis Wornham) Old Amersham 1 (Harley Lodge).

Last Hurragh 2 (Ben Thompson, Jacob Mwenda) Black Horse 3 (Alex Jones, Connor Farrelly, Casey Birkett).

BSFL Intermediate Cup 2nd round:

Box Athletic 1 (Cameron Territ) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 6 (Woods Mullen, 3, Lee Richards, Alex Kinsley, Conor Blake).

Hemel Tudors 1 (Jordan Wagner) Potten End Sunday 2 (Shawn Hunter, 2).

Robin Hood 2 (Lewis Taylor, Dom Banks) Sporting Oddfellows 1 (Greg Goodchild).

Premier Division:

Gossoms End 3 (Seb Smith, Josh Chamberlain, 2) The Gade 5 (Jack Collier, 2, Alume Jack, Charlie Martindale, Arnold Adzahoe).

Greenacres II v Doves Utd – postponed.

Division 1:

Boxmoor 5 (Haydn Cassidy, 2), Rhys Cassidy, 2, Tom Shaw)The Goat 3 (Ben Picton, 2, David Bayliss).

Jam Utd 4 (Scott Grimes, 3, Keii Roberts) Woodhall Wanderers 3 (Ryan Taylor, Kieran Hopkins, Ben Jackson).

DIVISION 2:

Chesham Athletic 5 (Ben Duncan, Paul Neave, Tom Ford, Dale Smith, Ryan Smith) Bowman Athletic 4 (unknown scorers).

Olly’s Athletic 4 (Rob Jackson, Dave Brown, Jay Smith, Nick Jackson) Hemel Harriers 1 (Richard Thorpe).

The Midland 9 (Chris Chance, 6, Gavin Gow, 2, Brad Willoughby) Greenacres II Reserves 8 (Scott Bangerte, 7, Scott Wood).