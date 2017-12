Just three matches survived yet another weekend of ice-affected football in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League.

The results were as follows:

Premier Division:

Magpies ‘91 4 (Miles Baxter, Dan Vegas-Holt, Mike Lathe, Chris Pearcey) Maclay Sports 2 (Adam Cowland, Dean Gavin).

Division 1:

Boxmoor 8 (Zac Booth, 3, Tom Shaw, 2, Haydn Cassidy, 2, James Shaw) Jam United 1 (Travis Devine).

Division 2:

Bowman Athletic 5 (Simon Blundell, 4, Rob Davies) Black Horse 2 (David Goss, 2).