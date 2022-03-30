Berkhamsted just one win from securing a play-off spot

Berkhamsted manager Chris Devane

The second-placed Comrades shared a 1-1 draw with fellow high-flyers AFC Dunstable in front of a good crowd at Broadwater last weekend.

With leaders Bedford Town also drawing, it means Berko remain three points behind the Eagles who still have a game in hand.

Former Comrade BJ Christie looked dangerous in the early stages for Dunstable.

He won a free-kick with Ryan Kinnane going in the book midway through the first half. It was 20 yards out, but Newman Carney hit it to the left of the wall and into the bottom corner to give Dunstable the lead.

Cameron Groom, who was in goal for Berko, did well when retreating to tip a shot onto the bar as the visitors had their tails up.

At the other end, Jamie Head saved from Liam Brooks but Berko levelled before half-time with a spectacular strike that will be a contender for their goal of the season.

Head punched a cross from the right to the edge of the penalty area and Cheyce Grant volleyed the attempted clearance home from 25 yards.

Berko looked the more likely to nick a winner after the interval.

Kinnane headed one over from a set-piece and then struck the crossbar with another header.

Adam Watkins also went close with a shot that was just over while, at the other end, Groom saved well from Kieran Hamiton who beat two defenders before shooting.

Defences were on top late on and neither side could find a winner with a point apiece probably being a fair outcome.

Berko will hope to wrap up that play-off place when they head to Waltham Abbey this weekend where they hope to have Jonathan Lacey available again.

A first-half goal from Ethan Viana was enough for Berko’s under-15s to win 1-0 at St Albans.

Berko are now three points clear at the top of their division in the Eastern Junior Alliance with just three games to go.

The under-16s went down 3-0 at home to Enfield on Sunday morning.