Athletic keep discipline while Levy are hit for six

Tring Athletic emerged victorious 4-2 away at Crawley Green in an exciting SSML Premier clash on Saturday.

Crawley’s lack of discipline, which resulted in a sending off and a sin-bin, contributed to the win.

Tring held their discipline and played with an intelligent approach that proved to be the difference.

Crawley’s big striker Ollie Ajigbolamu netted in the eighth minute after latching onto a ball through the middle of the Tring defence.

Athletic levelled from a 25th minute Charncey Dash penalty after a foul on Tommy Fletcher.

The hosts re-took the lead in the 39th minute when winger Phil Draycott crossed from the left for Sam Holmes to poke the ball home.

Within five minutes of the re-start Crawley were down to ten men after Ajigbolamu dived into a tackle and was shown a second yellow card.

On the hour Tring equalised with a glorious volley direct from a corner by Jay Lovell. Two minutes’ later it was 3-2 to Tring when Daniel Ferrigno turned onto a pass from Max Mitchell and fired home.

Crawley were reduced to nine men when ex-Tring man Chris Crook was cautioned for dissent and sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

Athletic capitalised in the 70th minute when Dash put Ferrigno in with a clever flick and he made it 4-2.

The result leaves Tring in third place in the table ahead of their trip to Biggleswade United this Saturday.

Leverstock Green

Levy suffered a tough afternoon on Saturday when they were beaten 6-0 away at second-placed Newport Pagnell Town in the SSML Premier.

The margin of victory was a little flattering to the hosts.

Jim Burnside netted once and Sean Soetan twice before the break, while Burnside grabbed his hat-trick and then a fourth goal in the second period to end the rout.

The defeat leaves Levy in 14th place in the standings ahead of their next clash with seventh-ranked Biggleswade United next Saturday, September 21.