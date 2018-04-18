Athletic denied a win at champions-elect Welwyn after a spirited display

A header from Ashley Kersey ten minutes from time denied Tring Athletic a big upset win against champions-elect Welwyn Garden City in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday.

Welwyn are unbeaten at home this season so a 1-1 draw still represented a good result for Athletic but the late goal was a sickener.

City claimed the title a week ago and were perhaps far from their best on Saturday against a Tring side who have just about pulled clear of the relegation battle in the last few games.

Tring were clearly the better side in the first-half and took the lead through a disputed 28th-minute penalty.

The referee decided Jon Sexton had handled a Max Hercules cross from the left wing, while the City players and supporters felt it had struck the full-back on the chest.

So incensed were some of the City players there was even a booking for substitute Nick Elliott for a remark made to the linesman.

Tring’s Sam Joliffe remained calm throughout, though, and sent City keeper Olly Leslie the wrong way with the spot-kick.

The equaliser came in the 80th minute when substitute Josh Bronti sent a high ball into the box which saw Kersey outjump the Tring defence and loop it over Lewis Todd.

In midweek, Tring went down 2-1 at Hoddesdon Town.

They were due to be in action again last night (Tuesday) when visiting bottom side Stotfold.

They then host Colney Heath at Cow Lane this Thursday before entertaining Edgware Town this Saturday.