Athletic begin their new league campaign with a strong 2-0 win at home

Tring Athletic got their season off to a good start on Saturday with a 2-0 home win over newly-promoted Baldock Town in the SSML Premier Division.

On a scorching afternoon and with a number of exciting new players on display, Tring created a couple of early chances before taking the lead after 14 minutes.

A superb crossfield pass by Chris Vardy fell to Kieran Turner whose shot was parried by Adam Harpur, but unfortunately for the keeper, the ball dropped behind him and new striker Ashton Campbell easily opened his account for the club.

Tring continued to create chances and a great cross by Alex Campana should have resulted in a goal but the ball somehow eluded everyone.

Little was seen of the visitors’ attack thanks to Athletic’s hard-working defence with the only threat coming from a couple of free-kicks.

Rightly the referee allowed a drinks break in both halves as Tring continued to press for a second goal.

Dynamo Luke Dunstan collected the ball in midfield then fed Turner, who cut inside and shot across Harpur to put Tring 2-0 ahead in the 59th minute. It was Turner’s third goal from the opening two games since returning from a spell at Kings Langley.

It was an excellent result and start to the new season against a useful side.

They were due to play Leverstock Green in the league last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

They then have another home game on Saturday when local rivals Berkhamsted are the visitors for an FA Cup extra-prelimanary tie.