Athletic appoint Stedman as their new boss for the upcoming season

Tring Athletic have appointed coach and former player Stuart Stedman as their new first-team manager for the upcoming SSML Premier Division season.

He replaces the departing Ian Richardson, who has stood down for personal reasons, the club said.

Last term Richardson took Tring close to a title-winning season, with his charges just falling short of a championship following a season-long battle with Biggleswade FC.

Athletic chairman Howard Wells made the announcement last Tuesday after the Gazette had gone to press.

Stedman has a long connection with the club as a player, first-team coach and assistant manager.

Wells thanked Richardson for his sterling work and added: “Ian did an excellent job in achieving the runner-up position in the league and the club is indebted to him.

“He is a hard act to follow, but Stuart’s time with the club and in working with the first team means that he understands the ambitions and visions of the club and is confident he can improve performances.”

Stedman said: “This is a tremendous opportunity and the immediate intention is to build a support team and start training so that we hit the ground running in August.”

Stedman debuted for Tring in 1998 and went on to make 562 appearances. He played in various positions, ending at left back.

n Meanwhile, for the first time this season Athletic will have an under-15s team representing the club in the Eastern Junior Alliance league.

This new team is being formed from a group of Tring boys who have been together since they were six or seven years old, learning their skills with Tring Tornadoes JSC.

The club said: “This represents a new chapter for the club and a key milestone in the future vision to develop Tring Athletic as an effective pathway for local aspiring talent at the heart of the community.”

Trials are due to take place next month.