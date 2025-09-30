Allinson: It was a great cup tie

Millar Matthews-Lewis celebrates his late equaliser. Photo: Jemma Sear.

​Hemel Hempstead were made to do it all again in the FA Cup after drawing 2-2 at home to Hereford FC in their third qualifying round tie on Tuesday.

The two sides were due to meet again on Tuesday night in a reply, after this week’s Gazette had gone to press.

But speaking to the club’s media after Saturday’s first game, Hemel boss Lee Allinson took heart from his side’s display, Millar Matthews-Lewis having scored a late equaliser after Hereford had cancelled out Kyle Ajayi’s first-half opener.

He said: “I thought it was a great game, it was competitive and end-to-end and having had them watched on Tuesday, they were stronger today than they were then.

"Having said that, we’ve got to put the game to bed after 15 minutes. We’ve had two one-on-ones, plus other chances, and if you don’t take those you always leave yourself a bit vulnerable.

"Credit to Hereford as they came onto us and I thought it was a great advert for non-league football, but we’ve got in some great areas towards the end and not pulled the trigger or not quite caused them a problem.

"We defended well but we’ve conceded two poor goals, although it looked like a foul on our keeper for their penalty.

"Both teams wanted to win, both were going for it end-to-end and it was just a bit too open for me today, a bit too stretched, and I think we can do a bit better defensively.

"Some of the questions baffled me but we have to patch ourselves up and we get to go again on Tuesday night for what will be a long journey and a great game.”

The winner of Tuesday’s replay will host Yeovil Town in the fourth qualifying round.

This weekend, Hemel Hempstead are on the road at Chippenham Town in National League South.​

Their hosts currently lie third from bottom with just one win to their name so far.