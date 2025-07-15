​Allinson happy as Hemel hit five in friendly

Ade Azeez netted twice in Saturday's win. Photo: Jemma Sear.

​Lee Allinson was pleased with what he saw as his Hemel Hempstead side ran out 5-0 winners at St Ives Town in Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

​One of the Tudors’ trialists headed home the opener and Ade Azeez then doubled the lead early in the second-half, Azeez also scoring another along with further goals from trialists.

Allinson told the club’s media after the game: “We had two very different teams out and in the first-half were quite sloppy in possession even though we controlled the game – it was very sideways and backwards.

"The second-half was a massive improvement and we looked a lot better and I’m really pleased with Ade to get his couple of goals.

"We looked a lot stronger in that second-half and that was pleasing.

"We have to have these ups and downs to try out different formations and structures and to see who we’ll be picking on the first game of the season although we had a few sitting in the stands as we didn’t want to risk them.”

Hemel were then due to visit St Neots Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Gazette went to press.

They’ll then host Spalding United on Saturday before going to Royston Town next Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Hemel Hempstead Town now know they will begin the new campaign with a home test against Maidstone United in the Enterprise National League South.

Allinson will be taking on his first full season in charge having taken the reins in November last year and will aim to build on an encouraging second half of the season last time out.

Following the opening day battle, Hemel’s first away game will be at Slough Town a week later, with a trip to Maidenhead United three days later.

They will see out a busy August with a home game against Dorking Wanderers (August 23), a trip to Dagenham & Redbridge on Bank Holiday Monday (25th) and then by hosting Torquay United on August 30th. Boxing Day will see a trip to Chesham United, while Hemel end at home to Salisbury on April 25.