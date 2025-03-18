​Allinson admits the best side won

Action from Saturday's clash at Worthing. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson had few complaints after his Hemel Hempstead Town side’s unbeaten run came to an end last weekend.

The Tudors lost 3-0 at league leaders Worthing who moved four points clear at the top as a result.

But after four wins in five games prior to that and having gone eight games unbeaten, Allinson was honest as he reflected on the game afterwards.

He told the club’s media: “When teams get beaten a lot of managers come out and say it’s what we did wrong and whilst we did do a lot wrong today, I have to say I thought Worthing were outstanding.

"They’ve done both sides of the game really well. They pass short, we tried to get after them and then they spin you in behind and cause you problems with their pace going forward, their hold up play and Cashman in the ten role cause all sorts of mayhem and they look a very good side.

"Obviously I’m disappointed and the players are but it shows how far we’ve come because weren’t ourselves today and I just felt we were half a yard off everything and when you play a side like Worthing, who for me are the best we’ve played this season, you’re going to get beaten.

"Our players have been magnificent for 16 games and they’re so disappointend in there but I just said there’s nothing to be disappointed about, the remit was to come in and keep us safe and we’ve done that, now we want to build.

“But we’ve got such high standards that today we just dropped below them and that’s the frustration.

“Credit must go to Worthing who are a very good side and I think they’re going to take some stopping.”

Hemel were back in action on Tuesday night with another away trip, this time to Welling, after this week’s Gazette had gone to press.

On Saturday, the Tudors will then host Aveley who are currently bottom of National League South and were 17 points adrift of safety following the weekend’s games.