A win and clean sheet as Levy move on in the FA Vase

Levy continued their recent good form with another cup win and clean sheet as they beat Raunds Town 4-0 in Saturday’s Vase second qualifying round tie at Pancake Lane.

Green have been drawn at home to Essex Senior League side Sawbridgeworth Town in the next round, to be played on Saturday, October 13.

It was a comfortable win on Saturday and could have been by a bigger margin, but the United Counties League Division One visitors showed resilience.

The opener came in the 32nd minute when a ball from the back was flicked on by Alex Witham into the path of Chris Blunden, who outpaced the last defender and shot home confidently from outside the box.

Levy made it 2-0 in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Jonathan Lacey’s corner to the far post was met by a looping header from Shane Wood, which was palmed away by Raunds’ keeper Ciaran Wells, but the loose ball was slammed home by Alex Condon.

Two further goals early in the second period ensured that the tie was only going one way.

Lacey played a ball out wide to Blunden, whose cross into the box found Luke Preedy, who laid it back for Lacey to shoot home the third goal with just over two minutes played in the half.

In the 51st minute Alex Yearwood, making his first start for the club after a series of substitute appearances, added the fourth goal with a dazzling solo effort, dribbling through the Raunds defence before slotting under the oncoming keeper Wells.

Leverstock have two further cup clases coming up this week, with a visit to Welwyn Garden City in the Herts Charity Shield last night (Tuesday), as the Gazette was going to press, followed by this Saturday’s huge FA Cup second qualifying round tie at home against Dorking Wanderers at Pancake Lane.