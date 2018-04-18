Draw for historic Heath Park Cup is finalised ahead of season

The draw for the historic Heath Park Cup has now been finalised with holders Kings Langley starting their defence at Langleybury.

The cup contest, sponsored again this year by ADEX Interiors, has a rich history dating back nearly 60 years.

The schedule for this year's competition being drawn by Caradoc Bevan, left, and Dick Harding. (Picture by Colin Murdoch).

The T20 knock-out competition was first contested in 1960, long before the current vogue of short-format cricket.

A total of 13 teams have entered this year with Berkhamsted, Leverstock Green and Boxmoor granted byes through to the second round.

The rest of the first-round ties, to be played by May 25, are as follows: Chipperfield/Clarendon v Met Police Bushey; Northchurch v Watford Town; Langleybury v Kings Langley; Abbots Langley v Hemel Hempstead Town; Little Gaddesden/Potten End v Ivinghoe & Pitstone.

The final will be played at Heath Park in Hemel Hempstead on Friday, July 13.

n In other cricket news, poor weather caught up with Tring Park on Saturday so Hemel Hemsptead Town’s first friendly of the season had to be called off as the ground was deemed a little too soft under foot.

n Boxmoor Cricket Club is on the look-out for players for the 2018 season.

The thriving local village club is aiming to encourage everyone to get involved in grassroots sports.

The ECB Clubmark-accredited organisation has three Saturday teams playing in the Herts Saracens League and two Sunday friendly sides.

They also have a juniors’ section for boys and girls from the ages of five through to 16.

They are seeking new players of any ability to join club’s junior and senior squads.

If you are interested in joining their senior teams, email aidanpimm@gmail.com or woodywoodwork@gmail.com for the juniors.