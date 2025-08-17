HHTCC 15th weekend of League cricket

1st XI lose but other 4 XI's win.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1st XI (A) vs Broxbourne - Championship

No surprise with the run of 4 wins coming to an end away at unbeaten, top of the Championship Broxbourne. They won the toss and batted first scoring 280 - 8 from their 50 overs - finishing the season in the limited over mode - with their opener James Logan scoring 139 from 146 balls. Hemel bowlers struggled and it was Ollie Illott with 4 - 52 from 9 overs who showed best. Holidays had taken out a few players and Kavindu Madarasinha opening who topped the runs with 53 (6X4, 1X6). Having 'blooded' U-15 Lucas Bertin last week this week U-16 Lutero Corrigan gained his first 1st XI league cap. It was Lucas Bertin batting down at no.9 that impressed scoring 28 (2X4, 1X6) and putting on 62 for the 8th wicket with Mark Brazier (34). Hemel all out for 193 in 48.2 overs. Hemel down to 6th in the Championship, Broxbourne, naturally, remain top.

2nd XI (H) vs Potton Town 1st XI - Div. 3A

User (UGC) Submitted

Bragging rights returned to 2nd XI as they secured their 4th win on the bounce and moved up to 3rd in Div. 3A. Had lost away to Potton earlier in season but made sure of victory at home this time around. Batting first Potton were dismissed for 157 in 39.3 overs with Charlie Hoskins ( 4-32) and Jacob Hodgins (3 - 18) leading the way. Although Potton took a couple of wickets no. 3 Aaron Wilson made 36 from 43 balls and then Brad Finch (43*) and Nick Hodgins (34*) put on 70* for the 5th wicket to see Hemel to 159 - 4 from 36.3 overs. As said Hemel up to 3rd - 20 points behind 2nd placed Wheathampstead - and Potton are down in 9th and relegation spot.

3td XI (H) vs Hertford 3rd XI - Div. 6A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemel 3rds moved up to 1st place in Div. 6A with a win over Hertford 3rds which was more difficult than their earlier win at Balls Park. The man in form Kam Akhtar was the star for Hemel scoring 157 (25X4, 2X6) from 170 balls the highest 3rd XI league score for Hemel. He and Max Clark put on 188 for the 3rd wicket as Hemel amassed 299 - 6 from their 50 overs. But Hertford had a rival as their opener Rahul Sharma hit 133 (20X4,3X6) as Hertford chased until they were all out for 283 after 48.3 overs. Wickets were shared amongst bowlers in 2's but, in words of Hemel skipper, was a close run thing.

4th XI (A) vs Preston 3rd XI - Div. 8 West

Back to winning ways for Hemel 4ths as they won over at Preston to do the double. Preston were bowled out for 129 in 38.3 overs with the seam of Akshay Shah doing the damage with 6 - 14 from 6 overs. Hemel then strugglede a bit to get to 132 - 8 from 38.3 overs. Skipper Neil Morgan hit 35 but it was Akshay Shah again who made 29* to guide Hemel home. Hemel 5th in division with home game next week against top of the division Redbourn 3rd XI.

5th XI (H) vs Ley Hill 2nd XI - Div. 12 West

Back to top of table for Hemel 5ths as they crunched Ley Hill 2nds. Putting them in to bat Ley Hill made 219 - 8 from their 40 overs with only Ajay Savania ( 3 - 27) taking more than one wicket. Then after the early departure of Marlon Stewart with the score on 43 the skipper Tony Linfoot (100*) and vice skipper Jim Langley (81*) put on the rest of the runs to complete a 9 wicket victory.