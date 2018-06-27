Boxmoor hit their highest league score in living memory as evergreen Pimm hits another ton

Boxmoor’s 1st team won by 164 runs at Bovingdon in the Saracens Herts Division 6B on Saturday.

On a dry pitch and quick outfield, the decision for Boxmoor to bat was easy after winning the toss. Cam Brooks and Aidan Pimm saw off a stern test from the opening Bovingdon attack and brought up a 100 partnership in the 22nd over. Brooks was the first to fall with 54.

A 40-run stand for the second wicket was broken in Shand’s final over where he picked up a double wicket maiden, leaving Boxmoor on 142-3 with 20 overs left.

The visitors piled on 200 runs against a tiring attack after fluent cameos from Hamdani (24), S Pimm (20) and McCluskey (39). This was all built around a terrific century by the evergreen Aidan Pimm, who was finally dismissed for 137 in the 47th over and saw Boxmoor hit their highest league score in memory, setting 340 to win.

The Harper brothers cleared the Bovingdon top order with two wickets each in the opening eight overs leaving them 40-4.

Bovingdon number 7 H Woods hit a fantastic 62 against a tight Boxmoor attack and took his team past 100. Stan Williamson and McCluskey toiled through the middle overs taking two apiece, including a stunning caught-and-bowled from Williamson.

The Bovingdon tail fought hard and took the game to the 40th over before being bowled out for 176, Mahajan and Hamdani getting the final wickets.

It was the side’s second win on the trot. Boxmoor now sit securely in mid-table at the halfway stage of the season.

Boxmoor 2nds lost by 16 runs when hosting Sandridge II in Division 9B.

The skipper lost the toss and was promptly inserted to bowl. But this decision didn’t phase 15-year-old Saair Hamdani, who opened the bowling with a quick and economical spell, eventually earning two wickets for just 24 runs off his 10 overs. Fine spells from Naran (10-1-40-2) and the always economical Alex Harris (10-1-26-1), plus an excellent run-out from Steve Alderton in the deep, left Sandridge on 214-9.

The Boxmoor reply got off to a slow start due to some tight bowling, leaving Boxmoor on 47-2 at drinks.

However, runs began to flow with some good running between the wickets for a 36-run partnership from Cottrell (41) and Mannering (11) and a flourish of boundaries from Smith (45) and Hamdani, who got back into the action with an excellent 48 off 53 balls.

But Sandridge managed to take the last wicket to agonisingly leave Boxmoor 16 runs short of back-to-back wins.

The Boxmoor 3rds won by five wickets at Berkhamsted 4ths in Regional Division B West. A strong-looking Boxmoor side made the short trip up the A41 to take on Berkhamsted on one of the better batting tracks in the division.

Boxmoor skipper Keith McKay lost the toss and Boxmoor were inserted to bowl but this seemed to favour Boxmoor as their opening bowling pair, veteran Jay Goodwin (8-3-10-1) and the wily Paul Biddle (8-2-18-1), put the shackles on Berko by bowling a disciplined off-stump line with some movement through the air that meant Berko reached drinks with just 60 on the board.

Although the number four, Steen (56) breathed life into the hosts’ innings, the scoring after drinks was again restricted as Boxmoor chairman Matt Larkins (8-0-27-3) further tightened the screw with a spell of accurate bowling.

Berko were grateful for the evergreen Ian Putnam, batting at six, who tore into the second change bowlers as he scored a quick-fire 50.

This ensured Berko closed their innings on a competitive 189-7.

Boxmoor opener Dan Webb certainly seemed to believe the total was achievable as he gave the Boxmoor reply a flying start, belting 20 in quick order before being caught.

At the other end Chris Bryon played the anchor role, pushing the Boxmoor total along in a steady fashion before he finally fell for an excellent 80 with the Boxmoor reply on 178.

Along the way he received excellent support from Lee Rance (17), Biddle (30) and, in a match winning partnership, Matt Larkins (40*).

It was Larkins who struck the match-winning runs with five balls to spare as Boxmoor hit a final total of 193-5.

It was an excellent all round performance and first win of the season for the side.