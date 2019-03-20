Boxmoor gearing up for the coming season and new faces welcome

Boxmoor CC, who are based in the heart of the village, are on the look-out for new members, be it either playing or social members.

Running alongside their five weekend adults’ teams is a thriving juniors’ section from U8s to U15s, for boys and girls.

Indoor nets training for the upcoming 2019 season takes place on Tuesday nights at Choice Cricket Centre in Flamsteadbury, from 8-9pm.

The club has also confirmed their team captains for this season:

Saturday 1sts (Herts Saracens League Division 6B), captain: Richard Crowther.

Saturday 2nds (Herts Saracens League Division 9B), captain: Nick Cottrell.

Saturday 3rds (Herts Saracens League Division Regional West B), captain: Lee Rance.

Sunday X1 (friendlies), captain: Steve Alderton.

Sunday Boxmoor Blackbirds (friendlies), manager: Will Allen.

For further information on joining the club, contact Aidan Pimm by emailing aidanpimm@gmail.com.