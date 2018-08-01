Berko hold on for victory by six runs as Abbots’ runs dried up

Abbots Langley’s first team entertained Berkhamstead in the Saracens Herts League Division 2A on Saturday as they hoped to turn around their recent fortunes and return to winning ways.

The hosts won the toss and put Berkhamstead in to bat.

Openers Ian Bathlomew and Doug Foster, with a short rain break in between, put on a mere 23 runs before David Cleary ran-out Bartholomew for 16, followed by Matt Longworth taking a great catch to dismiss number three Luke Frey for a duck just one run later with the score on 2-24.

By the drinks break, Berko were at 88-3 and things were looking up for the hosts.

But Alan Gofton coming in at number four for Berko had other ideas and their fortunes changed as he pushed up the tempo to take the score to 170 before Nick Gurney had Matthew Pryke caught for 29.

With Barry Warner having Gofton stumped on 85 and Gareth Preedy caught for a duck, Berko were reduced to 6-178.

Warner took a third wicket (3-27) and Gurney two more (3-45) as Berkhamstead finished on 212-9 off their 50 overs.

After tea, Cleary and Warner took to the stage to chase the score down and started off well until Warner was bowled by Joe Atkins (2-42) for 16.

Jack Read, in at number three, batted well but had to endure another short rain break before coming back and scoring a fine 42 until he was bowled by William Gardener taking Abbots to 2-122.

With Gurney caught on two, Matthew Parkins came in to help take the score to 145 before with Cleary (61) was bowled by Haydn Greener.

The run-rate slowed and after Riaz Richards (2-29) took out Hamiton (10) and Parkins (15) the tail-enders were left to pick up the pieces.

Will Graves knocked the ball around confidently but three more wickets fell as Abbots were six runs short on 206-8.