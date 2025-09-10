Basketball is back at the Dome as Hemel Storm get pre-season underway

Storm return on Sunday

After 149 days away, basketball finally returns to the StormDome on Sunday as Hemel Storm’s season kicks off with a friendly against Team Solent Kestrels.

Lots has changed since the final buzzer sounded and Storm fell to an agonising single-point playoff semi-final defeat against Milton Keynes Breakers in April, starting with the head coach!

Jake Rothauge has stepped up from assistant to replace Mark Clark, who departs with a league and playoff title to his name after two years at the club, and he’s put together an exciting looking squad containing a mix of fresh and familiar faces.

Captain Sam Newman returns for his sixth year at the club, while stalwart Jack Burnell brings up a decade in Storm’s senior ranks. Brayden Inger will suit up for a full season after his impact was limited by VISA issues last time out and Darien Nelson-Henry, Hakeem Sylla, Veron Eze, Joe Bielak and Jarvis Chater have all also been re-signed.

American Matt Norman and Canadian Jovan Rai have both landed from overseas, while the squad is also loaded with incoming domestic talent.

Kai Walker, key to the Breakers’ takedown of Storm last year, has been poached, former England Under-18 and Great Britain Under-20 Danny Evans has committed to the club and Di-Jani Parkison has joined on a strategic loan from the SLB’s Surrey 89ers.

As if that wasn’t enough to take in, there’s a whole new league (British Championship Basketball), a new club sponsor (Bugler) and maybe even a new kit (keep your eyes peeled in future weeks).

At least the sport hasn’t changed and you’ll be back watching two teams battling it out, bouncing balls and shooting hoops on Sunday as our old foes Team Solent are in town.

The Southampton-side presided over one of the most dominant periods in recent British basketball history, winning three consecutive playoff titles between 2018 and 2022 before Storm brought it to an end with their unprecedented quadruple-winning season in 2022/23.

Financial issues saw Solent drop out of Division One the following season, falling into Division Two where they have stayed ever since, claiming the regular season title last time out.

They have a squad well capable of competing with the best, though, with names such as Andre Arissol and Luke Busumbru returning to the club they helped lift to the heights of Division One just a few years ago.

Additionally, GB youth international Ethan Round has signed and there’ll be a return to Hemel for Greg Durand, a 2023/24 playoff winner with Storm.

Pre-season so far has seen them defeated by the touring USA Select, before comfortably overcoming Portsmouth Force in the Mick Byrne Memorial Trophy.

Storm’s own preparation came in the form of a last-minute meeting with Barnet Bulldogs on Sunday, winning there after the Bulldogs’ scheduled opponents London Cavaliers pulled out late on.

Norman was particularly impressive, showcasing an exciting ability to shoot from deep, and it was a good opportunity for Rothauge’s side to transfer the early learnings of practice into a competitive environment.

Another important run-out awaits them at the Dome on Sunday and we can’t wait to welcome you all back! Tip-off is at 6pm and tickets are available on the Fanbase app.

Written by Callum Humphrey

Photo credit – TGD Visuals