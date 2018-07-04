Abbots earn another victory to move up to fourth place

Abbots Langley won by seven wickets away at Northwood on Saturday in Division 2A of the Saracens Herts League.

Abbots’ bowling was tight and Northwood were on 13 when Anish Khiroya took the wicket of Nigel Hussey for 6.

Northwood’s number three was caught for a run-out 19 runs later when Nick Gurney took out his middle stump.

The wickets tumbled with Gurney taking 5-10 as Northwood were all out for 135 after 38 overs.

After tea David Cleary and captain Michael Burgess opened with Burgess becoming the first of two wickets for Ram Nandiraju.

Jack Read didn’t fair much better, bowled by James Lewis for four.

Gurney and Cleary were in good form and put on 49, when Cleary, having hit seven boundaries, was bowled for 40.

That brought Matt Parkins to the crease and he and Gurney (11 boundaries, two sixes) took Abbots over the line to earn another win after finishing on 141-3. The victory sees them in fourth place in the standings.