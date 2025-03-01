This rugged dual-screen smartphone is an amazing price right now - we've tested it

The Doogee S200 has amazing waterproofing and shock-proofing capabilities | Doogee

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Doogee S200 is tough enough to meet military test standards - consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield gives his verdict

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you read the specs of the new Doogee S200 smartphone, and then conflate them with the £259.99 special offer price it's selling for on Amazon at the moment, it seems too good to be true.

Just for a kick-off, it has a 10,100mAh battery, one of the biggest on the market - and it supports reverse charging, so you can use your phone as a power bank to charge up earbuds, or a smartwatch.

It has a huge 6.72” with 120Hz refresh rate and Ultra High Resolution - and that's just the front screen. There's an AMOLED screen on the back which gives you notifications and access to some of the basic functions.

It comes with Android 14 pre-loaded, running off an 8-core chip with 32gb of DDR ram, and 256gb of storage.

The rear screen is a very clever and surprisingly useful addition | Doogee

The camera setup is also impressive. There's a 100mp main camera, a 20mp night-vision mode, it shoots 4K video, and uses AI technology to enhance pictures.

It supports 5G and WiFi 6, 33w fast charging, and we haven't even got to the best bits yet.

Doogee's USP is phones that can stand up to abuse. And the S200 is built for rough treatment.

Its casing is made from aerospace-grade aluminium which meets military spec MIL-STD-810H certification and there are IP69 and IP69K protection levels from water, humidity, dust and sand.

And, let me remind you, this phone can be bought for just £259.99. Sim free.

To put that into perspective, the Google Pixel Pro XL is £1,099 at the moment, and the iPhone 16 Pro is £999.

Reality check time, though. It will not outperform a flagship smartphone. The hardware may be impressive on paper, but in use it just isn't as polished.

The casing makes the phone very large - but it's incredibly robust | Doogee

The camera, for example is pretty good on the Doogee S200, but a Pixel, iPhone, or Samsung would run rings around it, especially on video performance.

While the display is nice and fluid and crisp, a Samsung S25 would put it to shame.

And its processor is capable of handling some very strenuous tasks, but you can overwork it with some resource-hungry apps and games that a true flagship would handle.

But we need to put things into perspective. This isn't a stylish trinket for people who want the latest and best smartphone tech on the market. I'm blown away by how well it performs, but it's a tool, built for people who need a tool.

It's designed for the sorts of people who'll find the onboard "ToolBag" menu useful. Does your iPhone have a "plumb bob", for example? No.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top tech titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Does your Pixel have a protractor or a "gradienter"? I don't know what that is, but I know mine doesn't.

The Doogee S200's one-click shortcuts even have an option to start the underwater camera - that's how practical and robust this thing its.

It is, however, unashamedly bulky. It feels like a conventional smartphone in an extremely hefty case. But it's heavier. If you're used to an iPhone XS, it'll shock you.

I found the built-in speakers a bit tinny, and I wish it had wireless charging but its futuristic, almost sci-fi design is so appropriate for its USP, and it'll be the perfect companion for people who work on dirty building sites for a living.

If you like a dainty little phone that you can slip in a pocket or a bag, look away now. This isn't for you.

But if you like the great outdoors, if you work in an environment that kills phones quickly, or even if you’re just especially clumsy, this is perfect.

And I'm sorry to keep going on about this, but it really is an absolute bargain.