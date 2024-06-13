8 Rihanna approved Fenty beauty products from Boots that the singer actually uses (Getty) | Getty Images for The Daily Front

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Rihanna may not be planning on any new music but her Fenty beauty range is all you’ll ever need.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rihanna recently launched a brand new Fenty haircare range. Announcing the news on Instagram the singer, 36, shared a colourful video featuring herself and Brit singer Jess Glynne, along with several other models using the products.

The Barbadian singer wrote the caption: “A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. You know how much switching my hair up matters to me.

“I’ve had almost every texture, colour, length, from weaves to braids to natural - so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

According to reports the list of products below were just a few that the Fenty founder used for her Super Bowl Halftime show. Of course, every beauty fan knows the road to flawless looking makeup starts with the right skincare.

Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser £23 | Boots

Don’t forget the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder £25 which can be used throughout the day to avoid any unwanted shine.

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation £34 | Boots

She’s an icon so it's no surprise that she wears the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick £25 a matte lip that won’t suck the life out of your lips. The lipstick is available in 11 different shades from the red The MVP to the nude Fashion Friend.

Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick £25 | Boots

Bad Gal Riri may not be making a new album anytime soon but with her Fenty beauty, skin, hair and Lingerie range making her a billionaire and becoming a mum of two. It's no surprise she's taking a break from music and soaking up all the beauty product glory.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.