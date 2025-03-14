All the tech, history and music you could want - all in one app! | Readly

I’ve always had three great obsessions: music, history and gadgets. Whether it’s dissecting the latest tech trends in Stuff and T3, deep-diving into the past with BBC History, or indulging my love for classic rock and cult films with Mojo, Uncut, and Empire, my magazine habit has been relentless.

The problem? Keeping up with it all. Piles of back issues stacked on every available surface, subscription costs creeping ever higher, and that constant feeling of missing out whenever a new issue dropped. Enter Readly – a digital subscription that gives you unlimited access to thousands of magazines, including all my favourites, for less than the cost of a couple of print copies.

I’ll admit, I was sceptical at first. I love the feel of a physical magazine, but after a few weeks, I realised Readly had quietly transformed my reading experience.

Why it works for a history and tech geek like me:

The archives are gold – Want to revisit a T3 review from last year? Need to find that fascinating BBC History feature on lost civilisations? Readly’s back catalogue means no more frantic Googling or regretting the issue I forgot to buy.

Instant access to the latest issues – No waiting for delivery, no missing a copy because the shop sold out. New releases just appear, ready to read.

A gadget lover’s dream – Every time a new smartphone, laptop, or piece of audio tech launches, I can compare the reviews from Stuff, T3, and What Hi-Fi? in one sitting.

Perfect for travel – Whether it’s a long train journey or a weekend away, I’ve got all my favourite magazines in my pocket. No more choosing which ones to lug around.

A ridiculous amount of choice – Some days I want cutting-edge tech analysis, other days I want a deep dive into the fall of the Roman Empire. Readly caters to both without forcing me to commit to more subscriptions.

I still love print magazines, but Readly has completely changed how I read them. I get instant access, unlimited variety, and an archive that feels like a research library at my fingertips. If you’re into history, tech, music, or movies, it’s an absolute game-changer.

Try it free for two months and see how quickly it takes over your reading life. Just don’t blame me when you disappear down a magazine rabbit hole for hours.