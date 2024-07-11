Pack your bags: Hot deal on Algarve mini-break with stay in five-star beach club

Lounge by the pool at the Grand Muthu Oura View Beach Club | lastminute.com

You’re sat by the pool, cocktail in hand, feeling the warmth of the sun on your skin. You take a sigh of relief as all your stresses and worries melt away - this is your time to relax. Sound good? This could be you in just two weeks if you jump on this bargain break for the Algarve.

You’ll be staying in the five-star Muthu Oura View Beach Club overlooking the Atlantic in the town of Albufeira, described by the tourist board as ‘the largest and liveliest’ of all the resort towns along Portugal’s south coast.

This deal is room-only, but you can explore the historic Old Town district which has more than 100 restaurants and bars - so enjoy exploring the cobbled streets and finding some hidden gems.

There’s plenty going on in the area, with great nightlife at The Strip, as well as boat trips to spot dolphins or explore Benagil cave, water parks and world-class golf courses.

As for the beach club, it’s right by the Praia da Oura beach, plus it has its own open-air and indoor pools, and a terrace with a bar and a restaurant.

Each apartment has a fully-equipped kitchen, living area with satellite TV and private bathroom, and you can enjoy views of the ocean or the resort’s grounds from your own balcony.

