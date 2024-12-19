This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Imagine the delight of unwrapping gifts that not only taste fantastic but also add a festive flair to your celebrations!

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve tried out a handful of goodies that will help Christmas go with a bang of delicious tasty sensations. Here are a selection of the best.

There is the Christmas Tree Red Berry Gin Liqueur which lights up in stunning red and green hues, making it a showstopper on any holiday table.

We’ve tried out a handful of Christmas goodies | PrezzyBox

At just £20 it won’t break the bank and is available from the PrezzyBox website, but you best be quick.

Also from Prezzybox is one for the cheese lovers, the Spicers of Hythe Penny Post Cheese Hamper, priced at £25.

This is cleverly designed to fit most letterboxes, ensuring convenient gifting without the hassle.

The Cartwright and Butler Cherry and Almond Biscuit Tin is currently on offer for £8 | PrezzyBox

If confectionery and sweet treats are your thing then how about the Cartwright and Butler Cherry and Almond Biscuit Tin 200g which is currently on offer for £8.

And then what about learning the art of making perfect sushi? Try the Sushi Maker Kit By Treat Factory at £18.

This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to create professional-quality sushi rolls from the comfort of your home - we loved it.