Whether you are Team Black or Team Green, there are plenty of Prime Day deals for you to grab. House Lannister may always pay its debts, but they won’t offer you incredible sales like this.

From the book that House of the Dragon is based on to DVD boxsets, official music and your very own goblet, you won’t find deals better this side of Westeros. However you have to act quick because you have until 11.59pm tonight to grab the offers before the sale comes to an end.

Also make sure you act quick to avoid disappointment, once a deal has been 100% claimed it will be gone for good. And unlike Jon Snow, you won’t be able to resurrect them.

Fire and Blood Collector’s Edition

Amazon is offering 40% off the special collector’s edition of Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin. Read the inspiration behind House of the Dragon in a beautiful hardback bound book.

It is available for £18 instead of the usual price tag of £30. The Prime Day deal will save you £11 but only until 11.59pm tonight.

Centuries before A Game of Thrones, an even greater game began, one that set the skies alight with dragon flame and saw the Seven Kingdoms turned to ash.

So began the Targaryens’ bloody rule, with fire and blood. Setting brother against brother, mother against daughter, and dragon against dragon.

Chronicled by a learned maester of the Citadel, this thrilling and bloody history of Westeros tells the story of where the battle for the Iron Throne began…

One shopper on Amazon wrote: “If you like A Song of Ice and Fire – and I’m talking about the novels rather than the TV series – and you want to learn more about the history of Westeros, you’ll love this book. It’s not written as a conventional novel, more as a narrative history.”

George RR Martin | Getty Images

House of the Dragon season 1

Prime shoppers can get 15% off the first season of House of the Dragon in this offer on the 4K UHD box set. Fans can swoop down on dragonback and claim it for £16.99 instead of the usual £19.99.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series finds the Targaryens ruling over the Seven Kingdoms – and on the brink of a civil war within their own house. Prior to the birth of a son, King Viserys sent shockwaves through the kingdom and declared his daughter, Rhaenyra, his heir.

Once a healthy boy entered the picture, plans were afoot to make sure she would never sit on the Iron Throne. Now, with schemes hatched on both sides – and the kingdom in the balance – viewers will see the house that dragons built and learn how they tore it all down.

It comes with all 10 episodes of the first season, present in 4K UHD. Fans can also enjoy over 70 minutes of bonus content, including two featurettes.

One Amazon customer said: “Product came in good condition and all discs worked. I have since watched this series multiple times since it has arrived.”

Game Of Thrones Vol 1, Double LP

The iconic music from the hit Game of Thrones show has been turned into a spectacular vinyl release. The double LP is 20% off in the Amazon Prime Day sales and costs just £19.99 instead of £24.99.

Fans are warned that the offer ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July. It features two 12 inch vinyl discs, which will only work on record players.

Ramin Djawadi’s iconic score has been brought to life and performed by L’Orchestra Cinematique. It includes the titular show theme - you know the one.

One customer on Amazon wrote: “If you are looking at the reviews for this album, the chances are that you have already been enticed by the haunting main theme of the Game of Thrones TV series. I'm a fan of soundtracks in general, and I already own the various Lord of The Rings albums (and am planning to buy The Hobbit's new score too), as well as lesser known but equally great scores to games such as World of Warcraft. So if you like your soundtrack to evoke the worlds of fantasy, dragons, castles and a lot of snow, go for it. You will not regret buying this album.”

House of The Dragon Colour Change Goblet

Shoppers can get 15% off these extremely cool colour changing House of the Dragon goblets. Pick up the merchandise for £12.69 instead of £14.99 - a saving of over £2.

Unleash your inner dragon with this House of the Dragon Color Change Goblet. The glass magically changes colour when filled with cold liquid.

This goblet shaped drinking glass (350ml, or approximately 11 fl oz), inspired by the "House of the Dragon" series, serves as a functional piece of drinkware and a conversation starter. Decorated with dragon motifs as a nod to the Targaryen family from the famed Game of Thrones universe, it's a unique piece of glassware that would make a great addition to the kitchen or home bar of any A Song of Ice and Fire fans.

Amazon customer Zoe wrote: “Love it use as a wine glass, sturdy and I love the design.”

Game of Thrones Season 1-8 boxset

Prime members can grab a range of discounts on the full Game of Thrones box set. Amazon is offering slashed prices on the DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K UHD versions until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

The DVD edition is available for 15% off in the Prime Day deals. The price has dropped to £55.24 from £64.99 for the complete series.

If you have a Blu-Ray player you can also grab a 15% discount on the Game of Thrones box set. The complete series on Blu-Ray for £67.99 instead of the usual £79.99 price tag.

For those who are looking to own the series in 4K Ultra HD, Amazon has cut the price of this Game of Thrones box set from £159.99 to £135.99. It is a saving of nearly £25.

All of the box sets come with every single episode from season 1 to season 8 of the hit HBO series. There are also special features to sink your teeth into.

However while Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing, it is important to remain vigilant for scams. A warning has been issued by experts revealing what you need to watch out for to avoid being scammed.