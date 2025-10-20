I’m a beauty editor and these are my top picks from 47 Skin including the best selling serum | 47 Skin

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

47 Skin is the award-winning skincare brand that may have gone under your radar.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

47 Skin has quickly established itself as a pioneer in intelligent skincare a brand that bridges the gap between science and simplicity. Built on the breakthrough innovation of Silver Chitoderm technology, 47 Skin takes a gentler, smarter approach to tackling blemishes and scars.

The patented blend of silver and chitosan works to protect, calm and restore the skin’s natural balance, targeting blemish-causing bacteria while supporting healthy healing.

3 Step Treatment Bundle | 47 Skin

Few brands have caught the attention of beauty editors quite like 47 Skin, and its cult-favourite Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is at the heart of it.

The brand’s number-one bestseller, this lightweight, multi-functional serum is powered by the brand’s patented Silver Chitoderm complex — a blend of silver and chitosan that’s clinically shown to kill 99.9% of blemish-causing bacteria while soothing redness and supporting repair.

The Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Everyday Cleanser extends that same skin-healing approach into the cleansing step. Luxuriously creamy and delicately scented with eucalyptus, it gently removes impurities without stripping the skin. Infused with the same Silver Chitoderm® ingredient, it works to calm inflammation and fight bacteria right from the first step of your routine.

For an extra boost, the Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Silver Mask offers a more intensive, treatment-style option. The mask, designed to be used a few times a week, delivers a concentrated hit of the same antibacterial and soothing actives, helping to calm redness, refine pores and refresh tired, breakout-prone skin.

It’s often hailed as a quick-fix product when a flare-up looms or when skin simply looks dull and congested.

The 47 Skin range is best for anyone with mild to moderate breakouts, post-blemish marks, or those seeking a fuss-free, results-driven routine. However, it may not be ideal for extremely sensitive or allergy-prone skin (due to the presence of fragrance and chitosan, a shellfish derivative), or for those whose acne is primarily hormonal or cystic, where professional treatment may be needed.

Still, for everyday blemish care and visible clarity, 47 Skin’s trio of serum, cleanser and mask makes a sleek and effective team.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here

47 Skin The accidental skincare breakthrough that’s transforming skin across the UK £ 0.00 Born in the heart of Yorkshire, 47 Skin’s story began by accident — when a team of scientists trying to purify water instead discovered a formula that could transform skin. Passed from a grandmother to her grandson, founder Nic Taylor, the breakthrough cleared his skin in just four days and led to the creation of 47 Skin’s signature ingredient, Silver Chitoderm®. The brand has now helped over half a million people feel confident in their own skin. Try the winning formula for yourself by clicking here