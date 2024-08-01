Top activities for the perfect day out, according to kids

PinPep

Going for a dip in the pool, watching a film at the cinema, and seeing animals – this is what kids have voted make up their perfect day.

A survey of 1,000 children aged six to 13 has identified the key components needed to make for their most perfect day out.

Having a picnic (42 per cent), going on fairground rides (40 per cent) and visiting a playground (39 per cent) also made the top 10 activities.

Children are enthused by the possibility of playing sports with their friends, including football (38 per cent) and cricket (17 per cent).

Others wouldn’t mind a bit more of a relaxing day out, including seeing the sights of London, such as 10 Downing Street (24 per cent).

Fun for everyone!

Kristin Sonfield, director at Compare the Market, which commissioned the research to celebrate its partnership with The Hundred, said: “There are so many fun elements to what makes the perfect day out.

“The opportunities are endless – from building sandcastles to watching cricket, there’s fun for everyone.”

The research, found the perfect day out would involve four separate activities – with the favourite one lasting 94 minutes in total.

Heart-warmingly, parents are top of the pile (64 per cent) when it comes to who kids want to spend the day with – ahead of friends (45 per cent) and siblings (43 per cent).

But those mums and dads will be relieved as 10am is the most popular start time for 23 per cent of kids.

However, there’s an unlucky 11 per cent of children who are determined to get going at 8am.

Parents, be prepared for an early start

More than one in 10 (13 per cent) would love to travel in a helicopter to the various activities, while five per cent want to travel in style in the back of a limo.

And others would enjoy something really off-the-wall - like taking a day trip to the moon.

It also emerged the beach (57 per cent) is the most popular destination, edging out the water park (53 per cent) and zoo (48 per cent) to round off the top three.

While a sports stadium is a top destination for 24 per cent, with more than half (51 per cent) interested in watching a live game of cricket.

Kristin Sonfield added, added: “There’s so many elements which make up the perfect day.

“Food, transport, travel – not to mention the fun activities planned.

“Getting to try something new and exciting is always fun – you might find something else which you didn’t know you liked, and that could form part of your perfect days moving forward.”

Top activities for the perfect day out:

Swimming - 49 per cent Going to the cinema - 49 per cent Seeing animals - 43 per cent Having a picnic - 42 per cent Going on fairground rides - 40 per cent Visiting a playground - 39 per cent Playing football - 38 per cent Playing with water balloons - 32 per cent Visit an aquarium - 30 per cent Watching football - 29 per cent Going on a nature walk - 29 per cent Building sandcastles - 27 per cent Going on a treasure hunt - 25 per cent Going on a safari - 25 per cent Visiting famous places in London - 24 per cent Painting - 23 per cent Visiting a museum - 22 per cent Climbing trees - 21 per cent Going in a hot air balloon - 17 per cent Playing cricket - 17 per cent Riding in an F1 car - 13 per cent Playing tennis - 13 per cent Watching cricket - 12 per cent Going fishing - 11 per cent Riding to the moon - 10 per cent