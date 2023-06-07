Tesco Clubcard reminder as value of points to be slashed in just 7 days

Tesco Clubcard customers have less than a week to convert their vouchers to rewards before the value is slashed by a third. From June 14, the value of Clubcard vouchers will be worth just double the value when converted into rewards such as days out, meals in restaurants and experiences - instead of triple.

Customers rack up Clubcard Points when they shop at Tesco which, when turned into vouchers, help households up and down the UK bring down the cost of their weekly shop, get money off fuel or treat themselves with one of over 100 Reward Partners. At present, you can triple the value of your Clubcard points with most of Tesco’s partner firms. So, for example, £5 in Clubcard Points could get you a £15 voucher at a Zizzi branch, or towards cinema tickets.

However, from June 14 you will only be able to double your points meaning you will get less value for points. Tesco has urged customers to convert their vouchers as soon as possible to avoid missing out. The retail giant has said it is reducing the value to enable them to bring other offers and allow it to maintain a wide range of Clubcard rewards.

Tesco’s chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices to money off your groceries and fuel, or redeeming vouchers with the biggest and most generous Reward Partner scheme.

Tesco is making changes to its Clubcard scheme next week

“While we are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, we want to remind millions of Clubcard holders to redeem their vouchers at three times the value until June 13 so they can use their Reward Partner codes to give themselves and their families a well-deserved treat. We have extended the validity of redeemed codes at the triple rate, so if swapped before the deadline, they will be valid for a year, instead of six months, to give customers even more time to enjoy them.”

How to convert Clubcard vouchers to Rewards