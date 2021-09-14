Sainsbury reveal a two-day closure over Christmas to thank its staff

Much of England set to face torrential downpours all day (Photo: Getty Images)

Sainsbury's announces a two day closure over Christmas to thank its staff

The past 18 months has seen increased pressure for workers in the grocery sector due to a combination of the ongoing pandemic and Brexit

To thank their thousands of workers, Sainsbury’s have announced a two-day closure of its stores, over Christmas and Boxing Day.

The chain has also announced the two-day closure included Sainsbury’s owned stores, Habitat and Argos, as well as Sainsbury’s petrol pumps.

This news follows the announcement of other chain supermarkets, including Morrisons, Waitrose and Marks and Spencer, who will be closing for this two-day period as a thanks to its staff after a hard and challenging past 18 months.

Announcements are still yet to be made by Aldi and Asda, both of whom closed over Boxing Day last year.

This decision was said to be made after senior leaders listened closely to trade unions and colleagues.

The chief executive of Sainsbury’s, Simon Roberts said:"Christmas is a really special time for so many, but because of lockdown restrictions last year, lots of us weren’t able to celebrate in the way we wanted.

“In recognition of this and to say a massive thank you to all our colleagues for everything they have done during the last challenging year, we will be closing all of our supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol filling stations, as well as Argos and Habitat stores, this Boxing Day.

“I want to thank our customers in advance for their understanding, which will mean as many of our team as possible can have a well-deserved break to spend time with loved ones.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the Usdaw trade union, said: “After discussions with Sainsbury’s we very much welcome the company closing all their stores on Boxing Day this year, to give their staff a proper break over Christmas.