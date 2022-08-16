Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the UK’s most popular food brands including Nando’s have announced special deals for students who are receiving their A Level results this week.

One of the most important days on the education calendar, A Level results can shape a person’s future and a lot of people tend to celebrate the whole day, with many nightclubs hosting events for people to celebrate their results day.

Nando’s, Las Iguanas and Pizza Express have announced free food offers in restaurants on results day this year including peri-peri chicken and dough balls.

Here’s all restaurants offering free food and how you can get your hands on some.

Las Iguanas

First off is Las Iguanas, who specialise in mostly South American food, offering churros, where you can get three free ones (with chocolate or dulce de leche dip).

This deal is for A-level students on Thursday 18 August and GCSE students on Thursday 25 August.

In order to be a recipient of this deal, you must present your ID and proof of results, and there is no minimum charge required.

Pizza Express

One of the biggest pizza chains, Pizza Express is offering free dough balls while stocks last.

To redeem this deal, you need to present your official paper or email results at the till.

Nandos

One of the most popular restaurants among students, Nandos, most known for their chicken, is offering a free quarter chicken or starter.