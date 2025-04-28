One brave runner completed the London Marathon – dressed as a pizza box.

Vince Dilig, 25, from Ashstead, donned the 62cm by 62m suit with the aim of finishing the 26.2 mile course in three hours and 15 minutes.

The unconventional competitor sported the Domino's inspired cardboard costume for much of the race in the cardboard costume, drawing cheers and confused looks from the crowd.

He was also seen refuelling on garlic and herb dipped crusts on his way around – using his helmet to top up on dip.

When asked about his bizarre choice of running gear, he said: “Nothing gives me the inspiration to run like a Domino’s pizza.

"So, I thought, why not? It'll get me round the course in fine fettle.

“With a little determination, and a lot of garlic and herb dip, anything is possible.”

Vince has completed two marathons in the past with his fastest time being three hours and 29 minutes in last year’s London race.

He’s also completed a half Iron Man in five hours and 46 minutes after swimming, cycling and running his way to the finish line after 70.3 miles.

He also has the Hampton Court half under his belt after completing it in February 2025.

However, this was the first time Vince had ever run in a fancy dress costume.

With four big races behind him, he wanted to add an extra challenge.

This was the first time Vince had ever run in a fancy dress costume | 72Point/ Domino's

“I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone,” he said.

“It was a challenge to get over the finish line when I first started, but now I’m more seasoned, I want to try something new.

“People won’t remember my time, but they will remember me if I’m wearing a pizza box.

“I got so many high fives, and being dressed like this does spur people on.

“That’s the beauty of the London Marathon, people wear outrageous costumes and still make it to the finish line.

“I think some people were jealous of my garlic and herb dip supply, so many people asked for some on the way round and I was happy to oblige.”

Vince spent seven months training for the marathon and hadn’t had any alcohol since New Year’s Eve.

His strict regime included long runs every weekend, covering between 25 and 35 kilometres.

His strategy for race day was to stay topped up on electrolytes – something he hoped to get from the garlic and herb dip.

He even treated himself to a Domino’s the night before the race, saying, “I thought I’d get myself in the mood and order one in.

Pizza is a good choice because of the complex carbs anyway, so it seemed very fitting.”