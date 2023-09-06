Multi-sensory experience opens tackle taboos surrounding erection difficulties

Nearly half of men in the UK report having experienced erection difficulties – including four in 10 of those under 35, according to research.

The study of 2,000 males found of the 45 per cent who have experienced the issue, 30 per cent felt like ‘less of a man’ when they had problems.

While 59 per cent of all the men polled went as far as to say failing to perform sexually is one of the most embarrassing things that can happen.

But one in six (16 per cent) admitted the taboo around talking about men’s sexual health means they would keep any problems they were having in the bedroom to themselves.

Important discussions

The study was commissioned by the makers of Cialis Together, which helps men get and keep an erection when sexually aroused within a 36-hour period and doesn’t require a prescription.

Exploring the myths around sex, the research found 42 per cent feel pressure to perform due to misconceptions around intercourse.

To help tackle the taboo about erection difficulties (ED), the healthcare company has created a ‘multi-sensory experience’ titled ‘peekataboo’ which opens in London King’s Cross from 4 to 7 September.

Kristie Sourial, switch science medical lead for Sanofi which makes Cialis Together, said: “Many men who experience erection difficulties (ED) may delay seeking treatment due to embarrassment and fear of the impact on their sex lives or relationships.

“We’re committed to opening the conversation around ED and supporting men and their partners to feel more confident to talk about the condition.”

The study also found 61 per cent of men who’ve had erection difficulties felt disappointed, while 55 per cent were embarrassed.

But 34 per cent were simply worried.

Tackling the taboos

For nearly six in 10 (57 per cent), stress was considered the main cause of their difficulty to get or maintain an erection.

While 56 per cent believe it could be due to getting older and 54 per cent said it could be a side effect from alcohol.

More than a third (36 per cent) said their partner was supportive and 34 per cent were sympathetic, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

To help improve awareness and understanding of men’s sexual health, 39 per cent would like to see more information and access to resources - as one in 10 currently don’t know where to turn for guidance.

While 56 per cent keen to see more platforms where they can have a safe and supportive conversation on the topic.

Just over a third (36 per cent) want to destigmatise the conversations about the issues.

And 35 per cent believe there should be fewer unrealistic standards around men’s sexual and physical health.